Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lowered Its Holding in Nasdaq (NDAQ) as Stock Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Gemmer Asset Management Has Upped Position by $707,371

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $100.13. About 407,236 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 23/05/2018 – EuroDry Ltd. Announces the Effectiveness of Its Registration Statement and Approval of Its Listing on the NASDAQ Cap Market; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT BNTC.O HALT REGULATORY CONCERN; 16/05/2018 – CYBAERO AB CBA.ST – CYBAERO HAS ASKED NASDAQ TO RECONSIDER ITS DECISION AND COMPANY HOPES THAT TRADING WILL BE RESUMED SO THAT COMPANY MAY CONTINUE TO EXIST; 27/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES BNTC.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 26/03/2018 – CCUR Holdings Receives Nasdaq Delisting Determination; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 04/04/2018 – Around 7 a.m. ET, Dow futures indicated a drop of 530 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures also both indicated heavy losses at the open; 18/03/2018 – IQiyi, which will list on the Nasdaq, said it expects to use about half of the proceeds to broaden and enhance its content offering while 10 percent would be earmarked to strengthen technology. The rest would go towards general corporate purposes; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 01/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 4.66 Points (0.07%)

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 221,172 shares to 722,269 shares, valued at $21.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) by 75,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27M for 20.69 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

