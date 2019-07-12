Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lowered Idex (IEX) Stake by $531,822 as Share Value Rose; Epoch Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $5.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $171.05. About 199,862 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 17,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 427,979 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.46 million, down from 445,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $368.4. About 855,866 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall; 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 03/04/2018 – Populr Mechancs: NASA Picks Lockheed Martin To Make Low-Boom Supersonic X-Plane; 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.51 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 373,267 shares to 527,103 shares, valued at $109.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 230,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. $2.00 million worth of stock was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533 on Monday, February 25.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lockheed taps missile systems chief to lead one of its most profitable segments – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Mngmt Lc has 68 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt accumulated 2,523 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,592 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Brinker holds 17,729 shares. Axa has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,800 shares. Delphi Management Ma accumulated 3,707 shares or 1.03% of the stock. American Century Incorporated accumulated 983,215 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 45,053 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Williams Jones And Limited stated it has 5,884 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.27% or 36,683 shares. Paragon Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tompkins Fin Corp accumulated 0.11% or 1,561 shares. Crossvault Cap Ltd Liability invested 4.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.81M for 28.70 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 220,585 shares to 631,374 shares, valued at $21.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 197,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 49,571 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc holds 0.44% or 16,010 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd owns 2,196 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.1% or 6,796 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 2,370 shares. Blackrock stated it has 8.05 million shares. Natixis invested in 0% or 2,128 shares. The Ohio-based Mai Capital Management has invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Essex Management Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 260 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Bessemer Group Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 566,534 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 208,114 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated holds 2,800 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il invested 0.23% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEX Is A Best Of Breed Industrial, And Priced Accordingly – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Ft.com published: “â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ challenger IEX struggles in quest to transform trading – Financial Times” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE, IEX, And MEMX: Exchanges Doomed By Excess – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.