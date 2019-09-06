Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lifted Mts Sys (MTSC) Holding; SIMLATUS CORPORATION (SIML) SI Increased By 322.65%

SIMLATUS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SIML) had an increase of 322.65% in short interest. SIML’s SI was 143,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 322.65% from 34,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 9.52% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0019. About 2.77M shares traded. Simlatus Corporation (OTCMKTS:SIML) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Mts Sys Corp (MTSC) stake by 53.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc acquired 62,895 shares as Mts Sys Corp (MTSC)’s stock rose 5.28%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 180,864 shares with $9.85 million value, up from 117,969 last quarter. Mts Sys Corp now has $1.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 20,360 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 1,468 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 351,881 were accumulated by Invesco. Moreover, Tributary Capital Mgmt has 1.77% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 447,405 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 35,999 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 17,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Lc has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 518 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 4,141 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has 8,840 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Lc reported 47,030 shares stake. 33,439 are owned by Mackenzie Financial Corp. Alpha Windward Limited Com owns 0.32% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 8,880 shares. Moreover, Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Legal & General Group Inc Pcl has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 45,710 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $110,654 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by GRAVES JEFFREY A, worth $54,348 on Friday, May 31.