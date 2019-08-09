Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lifted Its Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding; Holder Denali Advisors Has Raised Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 33,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 89,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 150,552 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 41.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 274,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 929,107 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33M, up from 654,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 106,268 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 44,600 shares. Sei accumulated 371,741 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Stifel Finance owns 15,131 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 22.68M shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 289,249 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 262,991 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,950 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 31,016 shares. 11,760 are held by Ls Invest Advisors. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 5,489 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0% or 4,401 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encouraging, If Choppy, Progress At Umpqua – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Umpqua Bank Named Oregon’s Most Admired Financial Services Company – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 22,300 shares to 215,300 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Annaly Capital Mgmt. (NYSE:NLY) by 55,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 17,715 shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 31,170 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of accumulated 0.01% or 17,500 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc holds 9,795 shares. Boston Advsrs owns 32,963 shares. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 382,325 shares. Elm Ridge Limited invested 7% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 3.71 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 57,964 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De reported 0.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Morgan Stanley reported 90,735 shares. 248,236 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 9,924 shares. Taconic Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 2.05% or 625,000 shares.