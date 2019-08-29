Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lifted Its Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $8.04 Million as Stock Price Declined; Diageo Plc New Adr (DEO) Stock Value Declined While Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowered by $490,830 Its Stake

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Diageo Plc New Adr (DEO) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 3 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 3,152 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515.70M, down from 3,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Diageo Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $169.03. About 270,542 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 43.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 251,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 830,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30M, up from 579,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 640,595 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings Up 142% Over 1Q 2017; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Weitz Management has 0.3% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 13,425 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 7,318 shares. 18 are held by Cwm. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 261,099 shares. Ftb invested in 0% or 872 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.07M shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Cornerstone holds 0% or 1,282 shares in its portfolio. Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,800 shares. Da Davidson owns 159,518 shares. Fort Limited Partnership, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,276 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 380,158 shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 9,711 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.