Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lifted Its Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holding by $9.33 Million; Market Value Rose; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ngam Advisors LP Trimmed Its Stake by $1.81 Million

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 14,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 56,412 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, down from 70,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 1.12 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 107,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 356,379 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.06 million, up from 249,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 1.38 million shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Energy’s Biggest IPO This Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Georgia Rail Bonds Give A Boost To State’s Short-Line Operators – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Genesee & Wyoming Executive Sees Positive Economic Signs – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for March 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,347 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 2,650 shares. Connecticut-based Goodnow Invest Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.55% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 98,196 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 137,000 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,337 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated reported 0.23% stake. Shell Asset Company invested in 0.01% or 6,994 shares. Principal Financial Gp holds 0.02% or 250,340 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Profund Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 5,383 shares. Bluestein R H Com owns 3,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 8,318 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra Energy declares $0.9675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameron LNG says no tankers expected for Barry’s duration – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Oncor To Release Second Quarter 2019 Results On August 2 – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy: Diversification Is The Key To Success – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors Inc invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 28,701 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Co owns 0.27% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 21,400 shares. One Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp accumulated 271,062 shares. Bb&T Ltd holds 5,961 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 112,825 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 21,183 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company owns 1,092 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund accumulated 5,448 shares. Blair William & Il owns 22,606 shares. 2,424 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca. Sumitomo Life invested in 0.24% or 14,228 shares. Washington Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cleararc Cap invested 0.16% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).