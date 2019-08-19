Aristotle Capital Boston Has Increased Oceaneering Intl (OII) Stake; J2 Global (JCOM) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Lowered Holding by $5.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 128,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 441,599 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 313,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 434,879 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering Sees 2018 Ebitda $140M-$180M; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 69.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 65,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 28,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 93,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 127,705 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 301,515 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 17,413 shares. Optimum Advsrs invested in 400 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 26,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Sprucegrove Mgmt invested in 1.03% or 976,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 360,579 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 161,902 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Art Ltd reported 38,339 shares stake. Riverhead Mngmt reported 17,052 shares stake. Element Llc holds 10,764 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 38,915 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company, a South Dakota-based fund reported 2,809 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.07% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). The Ohio-based Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 110,038 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.04% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 9,500 shares. S&T Bancorp Pa reported 1.71% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). First Citizens Bankshares Trust invested in 0.05% or 4,706 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 46,087 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 13 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 11,997 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 0.27% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).