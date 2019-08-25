Aristotle Capital Boston Has Increased Its Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) Position; Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Lowered Its Holding by $961,350

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 33,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 31,086 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 64,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 13.19 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) by 45.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 186,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The institutional investor held 599,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 413,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 624,587 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 16/05/2018 – MACOM to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences; 05/04/2018 – MACOM Introduces New Family of 12G-SDI Reclockers for Broadcast Video Applications; 22/04/2018 – DJ MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSI); 29/05/2018 – Macom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TlAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Macom; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory LLC Exits Position in Macom; 08/03/2018 – MACOM Announces Availability of 400Gbps Chipset for Short Reach Optical Connectivity Applications; 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MTSI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 313,778 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp owns 46,779 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 176,238 were reported by Summit Creek Ltd Liability Co. Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.53% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Prudential Public Lc stated it has 69,189 shares. Endurance Wealth has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Paragon Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 143 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 22,058 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). D E Shaw & stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Needham Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 15,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 2,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 551,751 were reported by Geode Capital Limited Liability Company. First Manhattan Company has 20,000 shares. Products Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.33 million activity.

More notable recent MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MACOM Announces John F. Kober as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What To Do After MACOM’s Strong Rally – MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) CEO John Croteau on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Semiconductor Maker Macom Cuts Guidance After Huawei Ban, Lays Off 250 In Restructuring – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Management reported 9,350 shares. Cap International Invsts has 0.14% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 10.80M shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company holds 15,720 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Advsr Asset Inc holds 52,310 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Adams Natural Resources Fund reported 277,870 shares. The New York-based Delta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Glynn Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 35,313 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset LP holds 0.07% or 737,825 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 243 shares. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Benjamin F Edwards Co has 1,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc owns 16,180 shares.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton wins nine contracts for West Africa offshore project – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halliburton Company (HAL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.