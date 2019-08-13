Aristotle Capital Boston Has Decreased Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holding by $311,373 as Share Price Rose; Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Valuation Rose While Robecosam Ag Has Decreased Position

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 67.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 94,220 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Net $73M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO 2 TEN-YEAR FORWARD-STARTING INTEREST RATE SWAP AGREEMENTS BEGINNING MARCH 26, 2028; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP – ACQUISITION OF NEW NZ LIVE, AN AUCKLAND-BASED, INDEPENDENT PLAYOUT, OUTSIDE BROADCAST AND STUDIO PROVIDER; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 20/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.93. About 499,219 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 13/03/2018 – Medable Inc. Introduces Blockchain for Healthcare; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 06/04/2018 – Longfin Corp. to Comply with NASDAQ Information Request and Cooperate in the SEC Litigation; 08/05/2018 – Microbix Completes Multiple Facility Upgrades; 16/05/2018 – AMMO SUBMITS LISTING APPLICATION FOR NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET; 12/03/2018 – As Nasdaq hits record highs, a veteran tech investor warns a correction ‘could happen at any time’; 21/05/2018 – At around 04:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 208 points, indicating a higher implied open of 220 points. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also indicated an upbeat start to the session for their respective markets; 25/04/2018 – To Catch Bad Actors, Winklevosses’ Crypto Exchange Teams Up With Nasdaq; 19/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 57.18 Points (0.78%)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) by 362,979 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 145,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Byline Bancorp Inc.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27M for 20.23 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 79,673 shares to 239,100 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 245,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $36.50M for 18.79 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -232.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.