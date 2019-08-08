Aristotle Capital Boston Has Cut Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stake by $311,373 as Market Valuation Rose; Dominion Resources (D) Position Has Increased by Kingfisher Capital Llc

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 783,348 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 09/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 139.34 Points (2.01%); 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation; 08/05/2018 – Atossa Genetics Regains NASDAQ Compliance; 06/03/2018 – World Micro Announces Franchise Distribution Agreement with Jianghai; 25/04/2018 – GEMINI EXCHANGE TO USE NASDAQ’S MARKET SURVEILLANCE UNIT; 12/03/2018 – The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center Announces Jillian Manus as Newest Board Member, lnstructor; 18/04/2018 – Opening of Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic Markets Delayed After Fire Alarm; 14/03/2018 – Goldstar expands the Victoria Lake Tin Property in New Brunswick, Canada; 22/03/2018 – New NACD NXT Initiative Will Encourage and Equip Corporate Boards to Embrace Diversity and Create Value

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 4.47 million shares traded or 12.39% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 20,836 shares. Oregon-based Becker Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lakeview Partners Lc holds 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 4,382 shares. Moreover, Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department has 0.48% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Jefferies Llc has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 64,347 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 7,018 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Alphaone Services Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 8,711 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt holds 0.23% or 16,345 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.74% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). B Riley Wealth Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Neville Rodie Shaw invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 104,911 shares.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of stock was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 255,351 shares to 644,295 shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 143,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B).

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nasdaq uses AI to spot stock-market abuse – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.