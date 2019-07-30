Aristotle Capital Boston Has Cut Holding in Nasdaq (NDAQ) by $311,373; Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Valuation Declined While Hawk Ridge Management Has Trimmed Position

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 78.47% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING, REPORTS UP TO $60M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – SoftBank Robotics America Announces Luxoft as Premier Development Partner for Pepper, the Humanoid Robot; 12/03/2018 Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.59. About 394,452 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 03/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 36.87 Points (0.52%); 13/03/2018 – GRNET trials ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and TIP’s Voyager white box solution; 23/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT EVOP.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 09/04/2018 – Liquidity Partners Trust l Commences lnvenTrust Properties Corp. Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – West Corporation Closes Landmark Acquisition of Nasdaq’s Public Relations and Digital Media Businesses; 21/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 70.64 Points (0.96%); 18/04/2018 – HealthLynked Corp. Announces Software Update Allowing Users Complete Control of Medical Record Sharing and Access; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – Argo Group to Transfer Listing to NYSE from NASDAQ; 26/03/2018 – Aurelius Announces Approval of Warrant Extension

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Welcomed 97 IPOs and Seven Exchange Transfers in the First Six Months of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Posts Mixed Q1 Volumes, March ADV Disappoints – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nasdaq, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NDAQ) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq June 2019 Volumes, 2Q19 Estimated Revenue Capture and Listings Statistics – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Completes Divestiture of BWise to SAI Global – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 155,575 shares to 518,995 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 755,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.50 million for 19.96 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 71,261 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 455,094 shares stake. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 9,142 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 0% or 37 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Moreover, Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 228,873 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 15,518 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust Tru invested in 0% or 73 shares. 270,800 are held by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 6,000 shares. Capital Research Glob Investors stated it has 2.25M shares. Victory Capital Inc holds 0% or 1,696 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,152 shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 45,500 shares to 919,086 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

More notable recent Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Luxoft Holding Inc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – The Ghost Of TheStreet Sells Itself – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why DXC Technology Stock Gained 21% in January – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 11, 2019.