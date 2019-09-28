Aristotle Capital Boston Has Boosted Its Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Holding; Shell Asset Management Co Has Upped Sysco (SYY) Position By $1.64 Million

Shell Asset Management Co increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 16.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co acquired 23,392 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 168,687 shares with $11.93 million value, up from 145,295 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $40.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.44 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) stake by 5.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc acquired 24,746 shares as Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 502,128 shares with $19.50M value, up from 477,382 last quarter. Pacwest Bancorp Del now has $4.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 544,651 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500.

