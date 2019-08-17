Aristotle Capital Boston Has Boosted Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Position; Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) Has 0.73 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 24 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 33 cut down and sold their stakes in Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 6.99 million shares, down from 8.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 23 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 1.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc acquired 3,631 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)'s stock rose 4.11%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 272,416 shares with $38.84M value, up from 268,785 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $150.6. About 452,326 shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 6.2 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 124,337 shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT)