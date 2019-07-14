Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position by $311,373 as Stock Price Rose; Davis-Rea LTD Has Raised Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stake by $808,990

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 470,029 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 21/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 19.02 Points (0.26%); 20/03/2018 – Dundee Sustainable Technologies Initiates Metallurgical Testing with First Cobalt; 06/04/2018 – Curis Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 19/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Welcomes Jiong Shao as Chief Financial Officer and Reaffirms Intent to Seek Nasdaq/HKSE Dual Listing in 2; 03/05/2018 – Doull promoted to key executive post in Black & Veatch’s Power business; 16/03/2018 – Super Micro: To Present Plan to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 09/04/2018 – Global Eagle Launches Airline lndustry’s Best, Low-Cost Wireless IFE Option for Airplanes Big and Small: Airconnect Go; 26/03/2018 – CCUR Holdings Receives Nasdaq Delisting Determination; 29/04/2018 – Hong Kong scrambles for talent in battle for Nasdaq’s biotech crown

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 27,173 shares to 90,677 shares, valued at $29.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 532,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Veh Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85M for 21.73 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,471 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank owns 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 39,503 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Oakworth Capital Incorporated owns 35 shares. Pettee Investors reported 0.46% stake. Burney owns 4,504 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated accumulated 1.42M shares. Findlay Park Llp owns 1.88 million shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 9,142 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boyar Asset Management Inc has 6,027 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin Bancorp And Trust invested in 73 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 0.04% or 2,302 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 21,668 shares. Cap Intl Sarl owns 4,600 shares. British Columbia Management reported 32,213 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 49,855 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kdi Capital Prtn Limited Liability holds 2.46% or 38,332 shares. Moreover, Central Comml Bank And Trust has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 140 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 101,655 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 21,424 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.11% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 36,262 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 59,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 29,116 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 2,350 shares. Bangor State Bank holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 7,082 shares. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,927 shares. Laurion Capital Lp owns 6,904 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Co accumulated 242,231 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 32 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.30M shares.

