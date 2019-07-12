Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Its Holding in Idex (IEX) as Stock Price Rose; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lowered Holding in Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) by $10.24 Million

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $170.14. About 129,115 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 255,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 187,634 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 443,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 96,327 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI)

Analysts await Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 17.31% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GBCI’s profit will be $52.84M for 16.58 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Dearborn Ltd has invested 1.32% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 176 shares. Hightower Advisors invested in 0.01% or 52,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Cim Mangement has invested 0.1% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Jpmorgan Chase reported 330,559 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). 535,843 were reported by Blair William And Il. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 21,299 shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc Com (NASDAQ:JACK) by 41,488 shares to 258,800 shares, valued at $20.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 39,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc N.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 55,932 shares to 171,504 shares, valued at $26.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 253,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 727,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.81M for 28.55 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Jennison Associate Llc reported 192,151 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Franklin Resource holds 0.03% or 345,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 124,352 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Amer Interest Gp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 243,534 shares. 17,931 are held by Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.13% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 0.04% or 255,700 shares.