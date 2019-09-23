Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding by $7.20 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose While Gm Advisory Group Trimmed Stake by $1.89 Million

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 42,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 229,533 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.62M, down from 272,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.85. About 522,879 shares traded or 22.78% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 5.34 million shares traded or 56.39% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30M for 13.31 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

