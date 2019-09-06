Aristotle Capital Boston Cut Idex (IEX) Position by $531,822; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Increased by Bank Hapoalim Bm

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $169.05. About 83,190 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,899 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 59,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $177.76. About 3.96M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $109.48M for 28.95 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) by 75,359 shares to 745,430 shares, valued at $19.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan Machy Inc (NASDAQ:TITN) by 171,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES).

