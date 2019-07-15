Aristotle Capital Boston Continues to Hold Position in Electronics For Imaging (EFII); As Costco Whsl New (Call) (COST) Stock Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake by $5.30 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (COST) by 157.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,800 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $279.92. About 443,566 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 42.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 280,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 944,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.40 million, up from 663,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 30,255 shares traded. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has risen 11.59% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – One day after filing their 10K, Electronics for Imaging $EFII needs to amend it for mathematical errors??? Why would any analyst in their right mind trust this company that it knows what its doing???; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed Inkjet Printing; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 17/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (HYG) by 100,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $77.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 709,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,100 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.