Aristotle Capital Boston Boosted Holding in Aspen Technology (AZPN) by $6.54 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Increased Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding by $6.67 Million as Stock Declined

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 62,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,476 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84 million, up from 146,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 130,599 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 46.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 36,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,822 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, up from 78,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $183.27. About 595,874 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A by 2,400 shares to 50,885 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 122,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,175 shares, and cut its stake in Us Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R also sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was made by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.