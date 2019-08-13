Aristeia Capital Stake In Wix Com LTD (WIX) Was Has Raised; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Pentair Plc (PNR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 458,273 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV 17.5C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 Adj EPS $1.70-$1.80; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $149.57. About 258,585 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Investments Llc has invested 1.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 2.16M were reported by Blackrock. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Fund Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). The Pennsylvania-based Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Menora Mivtachim has invested 2.7% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Covey Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has 3.92% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 3,670 are held by Prudential Financial Inc. 18,663 were reported by Hbk L P. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Inc has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Thornburg Inv Mngmt invested in 88,288 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Personal Fincl Services reported 227 shares. Daiwa Secs owns 1,800 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc invested in 0.16% or 1.49 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 3 shares.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix.com Ltd (WIX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 12.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82.40 million shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

