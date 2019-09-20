Aristeia Capital Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Has Cut by $9.19 Million; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Stake in Vail Resorts (MTN) Has Increased as Share Value Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 36,489 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.14M, up from 31,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $235.79. About 244,123 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – EXPECTS THAT CALENDAR 2018 CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 09/04/2018 – Is the Vail Corporate Machine Killing the Spirit of Whistler?; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Ski School Rev Was Up 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN ITS CALENDAR YEAR 2018 CAPITAL PLAN; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC MTN.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $247

Aristeia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 16.56 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/03/2018 – TEVA: LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF HELSINN’S ALOXI IN U.S; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $4.81B; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.TA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 SHEKELS FROM 20 SHEKELS; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

