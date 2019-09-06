Aristeia Capital Raised Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position by $1.57 Million as Stock Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Holder Roof Eidam & Maycock Increased Holding

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 19.54 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.94. About 370,519 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 353,351 shares to 235,865 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,555 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 9.00 million shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 7.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.19M shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).