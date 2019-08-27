Aristeia Capital Raised Holding in Illumina (ILMN) as Valuation Declined; New Amsterdam Partners Has Upped Taylor Morrison Home Shs (TMHC) Holding

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $282.28. About 809,560 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (TMHC) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 17,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 209,557 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 191,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 1.15M shares traded or 22.19% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 7.00 million shares to 11.19M shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Illumina (ILMN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Two shops soften view on Pfizer in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “My 3 Top Healthcare Stocks for Long-Term Investors – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illumina Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron holds 0.15% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital holds 0.16% or 1.93M shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 654 shares in its portfolio. 2,900 are owned by Palisade Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj. 343,068 were reported by Principal Finance Grp. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 48 are owned by Nuwave Mgmt Lc. 105,845 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 72,893 shares. Colony Gp Inc Lc has 1,013 shares. Blue Fincl Capital Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,235 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 2,077 shares. Smith Salley Associates invested in 0.08% or 1,628 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has 0.76% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bamco holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 437,366 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 10,485 shares to 30,517 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 59,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,727 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer Inducted into California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame – PRNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taylor Morrison prices 5.75% senior unsecured notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.