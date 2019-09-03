Aristeia Capital Position in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Increased as Valuation Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined While Discovery Capital Management Decreased Stake by $39.51 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 217,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 82,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.41. About 8.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 32,948 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 26,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 894,395 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife’s Business Stable, Short-Sellers Have Largely Exited; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Set to Expire May 16; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – ANNOUNCED ITS NAME CHANGE TO “HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.”, AS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 9.00 million shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.61M shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 1.12M shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $51.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.04B for 35.33 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

