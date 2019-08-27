Aristeia Capital Lifted Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding; Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Sellers Increased By 20.29% Their Shorts

Aristeia Capital Llc increased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 19.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristeia Capital Llc acquired 13,100 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)’s stock rose 11.31%. The Aristeia Capital Llc holds 80,800 shares with $9.76 million value, up from 67,700 last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $7.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $145.64. About 267,978 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) had an increase of 20.29% in short interest. SAFT’s SI was 182,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.29% from 151,800 shares previously. With 36,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT)’s short sellers to cover SAFT’s short positions. The SI to Safety Insurance Group Inc’s float is 1.26%. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 20,476 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Safety Insurance Group declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Safety Insurance Group’s Profits Declined, but the News Isn’t All Bad – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Safety Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SAFT) 14% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TOTAL’s (TOT) Unit to Expand Energy Storage Operation Via JV – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Rech reported 7,835 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 1.88% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) or 6,559 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,653 shares. Prelude Ltd Co holds 0% or 93 shares. American Int Group Inc owns 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 11,065 shares. State Street owns 445,682 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us National Bank De invested in 0% or 379 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,311 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thb Asset holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 10,395 shares. Victory holds 0% or 19,850 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 415 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 34,004 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 3,780 shares.

Aristeia Capital Llc decreased Altaba Inc stake by 996,670 shares to 10.61 million valued at $786.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) stake by 7.00 million shares and now owns 11.19M shares. On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $116 lowest target. $142.17’s average target is -2.38% below currents $145.64 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Deutsche Bank. Wedbush maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) rating on Friday, April 12. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $142 target. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 7,720 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Partnervest Advisory Ser reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% or 630 shares in its portfolio. 15,814 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 8,949 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Lc holds 0% or 3,467 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0% or 4,217 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 4,662 shares. Td Asset accumulated 15,537 shares or 0% of the stock. Baillie Gifford And owns 2.47M shares. 5,061 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Nomura Asset Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).