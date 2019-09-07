Aristeia Capital Lifted Its Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $1.57 Million as Share Price Rose; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stock Value Rose, Taylor Asset Management Cut Holding by $896,800

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 12,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $172.93. About 708,991 shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 394,372 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $273.66M for 15.17 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 229,245 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 9,540 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 20 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Blackrock holds 10.03M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public holds 0.03% or 112,582 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 418,960 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.06% or 22,061 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc holds 0.02% or 25,372 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.1% or 93,424 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). First Interstate Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 117 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 425,537 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.07% or 2,392 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation has 120,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 1,769 shares. First Republic Invest, California-based fund reported 8,131 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 38,444 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tudor Invest Et Al owns 4,755 shares. Us-based Grandeur Peak Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 4.28% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 2,136 are held by Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 2,000 are held by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 7,369 shares. Trexquant Investment LP invested in 40,699 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Hbk Invests Lp owns 18,663 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 52,679 were accumulated by Raymond James And.