Aristeia Capital Increases Holding in Wix Com LTD (WIX); Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Ventas (VTR) Holding by $1.57 Million; Stock Declined

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 24,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 70,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 422,557 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $148.01. About 303,895 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,327 shares to 139,509 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F had sold 10,000 shares worth $633,096 on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 18.03 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

