Aristeia Capital Holding in Wix Com LTD (WIX) Increased by $518,158; As Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Stock Value Declined, Holder First Interstate Bank Increased Stake

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 165.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, up from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 3.33 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 84,449 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00M, up from 80,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.46. About 537,683 shares traded or 3.14% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 56,600 shares to 39,900 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,165 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 24,014 shares. Captrust accumulated 200 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Co has 1.13% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 114,904 shares. Steadfast Mgmt Lp has 1.68M shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 20,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated holds 4,709 shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP has 4,944 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.13% or 16,529 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com reported 8,059 shares stake. 29 are owned by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of. Pier Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.75% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 34,024 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 5,493 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 19,313 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest holds 3.49 million shares. Farmers State Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 4,666 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,746 shares. North Star Invest invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri owns 7,540 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 8.73M were reported by Fmr Lc. 244,302 are held by Amer Century. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 7,152 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 1.04 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 184,541 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 191,492 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors has 0.33% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 21,690 shares. Dnb Asset As owns 107,179 shares. Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.67% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,606 shares to 34,606 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 69,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,459 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).