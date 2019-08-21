Aristeia Capital Holding In Illumina (ILMN) Was Lifted; Fortress Investment Group Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Has Decreased by $3.21 Million as Share Price Declined

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 704,428 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $284.65. About 608,337 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Limited Com holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 39,434 shares. Ls Ltd Company reported 2,502 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 77,214 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 27,708 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moors Cabot reported 0.27% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,217 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 1.08M shares. Cim Llc invested 0.2% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 430 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 350 shares. Asset Mngmt invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Monetta Financial invested 0.9% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Earnest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares to 10.61 million shares, valued at $786.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech holds 12,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Archford Capital Strategies Lc accumulated 688 shares. North Star Mngmt Corp holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Guggenheim Capital Ltd stated it has 313,260 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Lc reported 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 325 were reported by Whittier. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cohen Steers Inc has 3.47 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2.83 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 264,893 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 11,131 shares in its portfolio. 39,317 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com.