Aristeia Capital Holding in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $320,040

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 32,948 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 26,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 1.44 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife’s Business Stable, Short-Sellers Have Largely Exited; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Herbalife; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 37,335 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, down from 38,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $10.71 during the last trading session, reaching $369.49. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 24/05/2018 – The new Boeing 777 airliner will be able to retract part of its wings – a first for a commercial plane; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 39.64 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 514,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,827 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.