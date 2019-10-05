Aristeia Capital Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Boosted as Share Value Rose; St Germain D J Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $626,890 as Shares Declined

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 24,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $149. About 515,418 shares traded or 23.76% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 4,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 140,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.56M, down from 144,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corp owns 111,045 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Altfest L J Inc invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hightower Advsr Lc invested in 1.2% or 1.45M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 334,862 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Old Republic Int has invested 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2.93M were reported by Swedbank. Wedgewood Partners Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 6,300 shares. Independent Invsts invested 4.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,708 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability holds 3.88% or 536,166 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 1.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,337 shares. Roundview Limited Co invested 1.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 5.05 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK) by 28,016 shares to 125,484 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB) by 33,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “California Jury Awards $40M Talc Verdict Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Negative Press Presents a Buying Opportunity with JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 100,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Euronet Worldwide Rose 11% in October – Motley Fool” on November 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Euronet Worldwide Shares Popped 12% on Friday – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Express Stock Up 30% in 1H19: How Will 2H Play Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.