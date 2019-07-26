Aristeia Capital Has Upped Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX) as Market Valuation Rose; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Upped Chevron (CVX) Position by $1.10 Million; Valuation Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,897 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.12M, up from 194,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.63. About 4.42 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $145.47. About 791,348 shares traded or 28.44% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Wix.com Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wix Is Still A Great Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wix Is A Buy While It Trades Close To All-Time High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 514,400 shares to 379,827 shares, valued at $79.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.61M shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,165 shares to 499,658 shares, valued at $26.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 7,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,202 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

