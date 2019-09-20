Aristeia Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) as Share Value Declined; Baupost Group Maintains Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 619,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 7.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.77 million, up from 6.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.36M market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 1.32M shares traded or 59.43% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara

Aristeia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 16.56 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $622.24 million for 3.26 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,100 shares to 24,800 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 336,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

