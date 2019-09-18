Aristeia Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) by $2.14 Million; Pier Capital Increases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Aristeia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 64.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 13,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $74.39. About 1.55M shares traded or 39.82% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018…; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (P; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 129,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 529,890 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, up from 400,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.78% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 999,596 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 21/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT DARIN G. BILLERBECK TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Management Cease Trading Order is Revoked; 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR NAMES GLEN HAWK INTERIM CEO; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- CO & BEACH ENERGY TO TRANSFER UP TO $43 MLN FREE-CARRY COMMITMENT ON LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Op Chief Glen Hawk to Serve as Interim CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold BMRN shares while 128 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 172.04 million shares or 22.86% less from 223.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Ltd Partnership holds 19,706 shares. Research Global owns 19.70 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 70,313 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Utah Retirement System owns 33,678 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0% or 28,270 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 5.97 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Company holds 17,309 shares. Westpac invested in 0% or 12,179 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Regions Fin owns 2,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP reported 100,000 shares. Piedmont Advsrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Washington Cap, Washington-based fund reported 3,600 shares.

Analysts await BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 271.43% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. BMRN’s profit will be $21.54M for 154.98 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,100 shares to 24,800 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 336,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

More notable recent BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioMarin to update on valoctocogene roxaparvovec this morning – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 13 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Long-Term Outlook For BioMarin Pharmaceutical – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioMarin Q2 miss pressures shares, down 3% after hours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 11,140 shares to 128,927 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 29,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,392 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lattice Semi +17.6% on revenue beat, upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 That Promise More Gains – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Know About Lattice Semiconductor Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LSCC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lattice Semiconductor is on the rebound. Here’s a look at its tiny chips (Photos) – Portland Business Journal” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The LSCC Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -9.02% Fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.