Aristeia Capital Has Cut Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Third Point Has Raised Its Position by $36.70 Million as Shares Declined

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.66M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99M shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge

Aristeia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 8.68M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 15/05/2018 – IGNORE: TEVA HALO EM TRIAL RESULTS REPORTED EARLIER; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $611.71M for 3.06 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 12.34 million shares to 94.74M shares, valued at $111.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 5.64M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

