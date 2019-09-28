Aristeia Capital Has Boosted Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position by $518,158; Shares Rose; Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $839,088 as Share Value Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 23,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The hedge fund held 977,540 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.34 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 35,501 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 84,449 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00M, up from 80,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 545,971 shares traded or 8.75% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tronox Holdings Plc by 749,190 shares to 389,586 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 56,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,900 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.77M for 14.21 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.72% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 45 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $139,952 activity. Schutte John had bought 126 shares worth $4,328 on Tuesday, April 30. Priebe Stephen M bought $3,107 worth of stock. Another trade for 63 shares valued at $2,164 was bought by Herde Carl G. $3,127 worth of stock was bought by TASMAN NORMAN on Thursday, May 23. On Tuesday, April 30 Bickel Paul J III bought $4,019 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 117 shares. Heitzman Donna L also bought $3,127 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.