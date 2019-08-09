Aristeia Capital Boosted Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $1.18 Million; Orinda Asset Management Cut Its Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Position by $713,910

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $298.44. About 672,687 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 61.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, down from 77,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 1.76M shares traded or 70.03% up from the average. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 18/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 03/05/2018 – INVESCO MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 45C, EST. 44C; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Glbl Buyback: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Statement re Inside Information; 29/05/2018 – Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 27/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual calls for sacking of trust board members; 03/05/2018 – INVESCO MORTGAGE 1Q ECONOMIC RETURN -4.2%; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 2.14M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 2.01M shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Llc owns 3,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta invested 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Orinda Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 30,000 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Principal Group has 0.02% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Van Eck Assocs has 470,127 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 174,787 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13,679 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 465,696 shares. Group Incorporated reported 97,022 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 76,742 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc has invested 0.06% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 21,059 shares to 45,243 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC).

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares to 10.61 million shares, valued at $786.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 7.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

