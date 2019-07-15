Aristeia Capital Boosted Holding in Illumina (ILMN); Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Baupost Group Has Lifted Holding

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $301.69. About 2.14 million shares traded or 101.24% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 8.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 29.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 21.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 2.03 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua State Bank And Com owns 5,905 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 370,190 shares. Fiduciary Company owns 42,202 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 5,600 shares. Oakbrook has invested 0.13% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Penn Davis Mcfarland owns 275,948 shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Vanguard holds 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 63.39M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 148 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 404,784 are owned by Cacti Asset Mgmt. Marathon Asset Management Llp reported 0.24% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 313,800 were reported by General American Investors. Marathon Ptnrs Equity Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.26% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 193,118 are held by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com. Alps Advsr Inc holds 1,320 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication reported 862 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,013 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 28,598 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 1,580 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt has 151,108 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 132,100 shares. Epoch Investment Prns has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,100 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 41,415 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.13% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Dupont Cap Corporation owns 2,598 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 34,594 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 948 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S also sold $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. Shares for $1.00 million were sold by FLATLEY JAY T. Dadswell Charles also sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1.