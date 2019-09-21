Arista Networks (Put) (ANET) Shareholder Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Value Rose, Holder Autus Asset Management Trimmed Position by $432,999

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (Put) (ANET) by 188.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 9,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $240.06. About 779,253 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 43,847 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46 million, down from 45,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.18. About 1.07 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $13.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 287,310 shares to 39,590 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 568,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,698 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Parkside Bank And Trust reported 392 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prudential Incorporated owns 1.08 million shares. World Investors owns 500,273 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech holds 415,528 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,315 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 6,809 are owned by Hwg Limited Partnership. 94,215 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability. Fincl Architects has 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Farmers Bancorporation invested in 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Novare Mgmt Limited owns 7,025 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,751 shares. First Personal Fincl Services invested 0.17% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 871,653 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp holds 14,162 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,064 shares to 39,735 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).