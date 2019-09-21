Arista Networks (Put) (ANET) Position Has Lifted by Capstone Investment Advisors Llc; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.26 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 7,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 63,952 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 56,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (Put) (ANET) by 188.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 9,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $240.06. About 694,880 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Edge Computing Revolution – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arista: Warning Signs And What’s Next – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arista Networks: Ignore The Bearish Noise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $13.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 11,266 shares to 34 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 704,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,335 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Alibaba – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is This Starbucks Move a Sign of Things to Come? – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,223 shares to 138,909 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,995 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).