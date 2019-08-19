Arista Networks Com (ANET) Shareholder Jackson Square Partners Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Ing Groep N V (ING) Holding Boosted by Aristotle Capital Management Llc

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc Com (ANET) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 203,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392.01 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $223.62. About 74,207 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 24.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 124,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 636,492 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 511,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 899,658 shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 07/03/2018 – BOAML’S WIDMER, ING’S NUGENT COMMENT ON METALS STRATEGIST PANEL; 20/03/2018 – ING TURKEY AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE TO SELL UP TO 4B LIRAS BONDS; 13/03/2018 – ING COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN PAYVISION :INGA NA; 14/05/2018 – ING Global Rate Forecasts as of May 14 (Table); 30/03/2018 – RETAIL ESTATES NV RETE.BR – APPOINTED CONSORTIUM OF BANKS KBC SECURITIES, BELFIUS BANK, ING AND KEMPEN TO ASSIST IT IN POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL INCREASE; 01/05/2018 – ING’s Viraj Patel Says U.S. Trade Tariffs Are Thorn in the Side of FX Markets (Video); 23/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI DEPOSIT RTGS RAISED TO A2 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 29/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 22 Bps; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON: DAILY

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc Com (NYSE:PAYC) by 58,293 shares to 848,952 shares, valued at $160.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc Cl A Cl A by 719,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontl Hotels Ord Gbp0.208521303.

