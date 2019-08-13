Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Value Declined While Wetherby Asset Management Decreased Position; Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 24,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $233.07. About 369,120 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 78.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 20,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 5,650 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 26,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $102.84. About 187,119 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 27/04/2018 – Panama’s Copa Airlines to restart Venezuela flights next week – executive; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Available Seat Miles Up 8.4; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela cuts commercial ties with Panama firms, officials; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $3.22, EST. $2.78; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Revenue Passenger Miles Up 10.4; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q PRASM 11.0C; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q $3.22; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,722 shares to 16,922 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

