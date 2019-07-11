Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Price Rose While National Asset Management Cut by $361,620 Its Position; Third Avenue Management Has Raised Its Stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) as Shares Declined

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 1,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 811 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 1,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $270.39. About 410,593 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 39,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 136,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 96,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 609,448 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 19.39% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $150.86M for 34.31 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.99% negative EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,097 shares to 5,962 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. The insider Wilson Harry James bought 2,000 shares worth $107,840.

