Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Price Declined While Winslow Evans & Crocker Cut Holding by $573,856; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Eulav Asset Management Decreased Stake

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46M, down from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell Questions Facebook on Consumer Data, Privacy; 27/03/2018 – REPORTS OF FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG’S CONFIRMED ATTENDANCE ARE INCORRECT – HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES CANNOT BE TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – Facebook instituted a huge “executive shakeup,” reorganizing around a new blockchain effort and aims to address privacy concerns; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 12/04/2018 – Up to $2 billion of Facebook’s revenue may be at risk after data leak scandal

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 930 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $235.7. About 552,154 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 10,000 shares to 249,100 shares, valued at $21.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,866 shares to 3,162 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $160.13M for 27.15 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

