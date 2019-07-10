Arista Networks (ANET) Stake Raised by De Burlo Group Inc; Scopus Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $27.20 Million

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,420 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 15,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $270.55. About 509,823 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 2.13M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 49,368 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 60,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Network Ltd holds 15,769 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 15,676 shares. Kanawha Capital Lc stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Monetary Group Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,950 shares. 131,515 were reported by Jupiter Asset Mngmt. First Interstate Bankshares has 85,729 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 46.94M shares stake. Bessemer Inc reported 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Beese Fulmer Mngmt accumulated 81,939 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0.13% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Renaissance Inv Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 0.19% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 6,749 shares. Broadview Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 10,650 shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,920 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 61,524 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Country Club Na invested in 0.1% or 12,301 shares.

