Arista Networks (ANET) Shares Rose While Castleark Management Trimmed Holding by $9.02 Million; Kentucky Retirement Systems Position in Dominion Energy (D) Has Raised by $485,716

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 95.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 28,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 30,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $270.74. About 520,558 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S R Schill Assoc stated it has 0.48% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mason Street Advisors Lc has 114,033 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancorp holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18,524 shares. 456,828 are held by Raymond James Financial Advsrs. Wealthcare Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,391 shares. Hartford Invest Co owns 0.31% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 141,645 shares. Tower Bridge reported 10,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 541,959 were reported by Bb&T Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Skba Limited Company has 2.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Choate Invest owns 2,762 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Of Virginia Va has 1.83% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sun Life Fincl reported 0.32% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corp holds 0.14% or 6,500 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 18,978 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.18% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 45% – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 73% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 175,630 shares to 385,538 shares, valued at $25.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 56,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.