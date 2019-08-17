Arista Networks (ANET) Shares Declined While Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Cut Holding; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Moors & Cabot Has Increased Holding

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 30,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 28,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.02M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 69,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 95,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $221.18. About 735,317 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.54% stake. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc accumulated 1,000 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1,868 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Inc. Tiemann Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,129 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wms Prtnrs Lc accumulated 1,339 shares. Villere St Denis J & Communication Limited Liability Corporation has 2,609 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,545 shares. Cape Ann Bancshares, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Community Bancorp Of Raymore holds 1.36% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Capital Inc reported 4,297 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill accumulated 4,043 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 12,124 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 21,710 shares to 12,145 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,039 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.