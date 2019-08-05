Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; As Csx Com (CSX) Stock Value Declined, Harvest Capital Management Has Raised by $355,200 Its Position

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 24,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.03% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $229.39. About 1.12 million shares traded or 14.83% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.79. About 5.65M shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,723 shares to 41,001 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,423 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).