Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder Partnervest Advisory Services Has Boosted Stake by $388,104 as Share Value Declined; Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Position Lifted by Halsey Associates Inc

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 877,865 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $224.29. About 431,561 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET)

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 3,380 shares to 29,130 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,687 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability reported 7,555 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 89 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 8,779 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Shine Inv Advisory Inc invested in 4,463 shares. 173,415 were reported by Principal Gp. Colony Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 173,656 shares. Aperio Llc stated it has 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 11,234 shares. Vanguard reported 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). South Texas Money Management holds 2,800 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 32,399 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 0% or 7,505 shares.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,211 shares to 7,867 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,228 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).