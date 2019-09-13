Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Increased Position; As Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) Share Price Declined, Vantage Investment Partners Has Lifted by $7.32 Million Its Stake

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.96 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $244.3. About 346,895 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) by 29.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 75,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 332,479 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.45M, up from 257,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 937,565 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $20.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 60,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,540 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $874.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 35,382 shares to 75,488 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,739 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).